Grady is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to Grady, a sweet Great Pyrenees puppy looking for a forever home.

Grady may only be 7-8 months old, but he’s ready to settle down. Paige described him as extremely sweet and docile, especially for a puppy, and listed his favorite things as rolling around in the grass and sleeping. The pup proved her right by taking frequent naps around the studio.

KAUZ staff can also attest to Grady’s soft ears and sweet disposition: he happily sat for petting sessions and quickly made himself comfortable in the strange environment of the news room.

Potential pet parents should take note that as a Great Pyrenees mix, Grady will be a big boy. The vet thinks he’ll weigh in around 100-120 pounds when he’s fully grown, so it’s important to make sure you’re prepared to take care of his needs.

You can adopt Grady through the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center, located at 1207 Hatton Road.

You must be 18 or older to adopt an animal. In addition to pre-paying for Grady’s neutering, there is a $40 adoption fee, which covers basic vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.