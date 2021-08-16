City Guide
Hotter’N Hell Hundred Sunday criterium event moved to downtown

The criterium event on Aug. 29 will have a different atmosphere compared to normal.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hotter’N Hell Hundred is ramping up and the registration numbers continue to rise. The criterium event on Aug. 29 will have a different atmosphere compared to normal.

There will still be a criterium around the MPEC on HHH Friday night, but this Sunday event will take place downtown around more restaurants where people can relax, eat, drink and watch some high-speed racing. Organizers are hoping this will bring more people to watch the event and more money to downtown businesses in Wichita Falls.

“Bringing it downtown to Wichita Falls, we are going to be surrounded by bars and coffee shops like Odd Duck, the Brewery, Highlander, all these places that are opening up and you will be able to watch the race events while grabbing a bite to eat or having a cup of coffee or even a beer,” said Charlie Zanastil, USAC event director for Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

The excitement level to have Hotter’N Hell Hundred back in person is through the roof, and this is just one of the changes that is drawing a lot of attention from participants and viewers.

