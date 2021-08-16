City Guide
Man arrested for assaulting woman, pointing BB gun at officer

Adrain Felton was arrested for assaulting a woman and police officer on Monday.
Adrain Felton was arrested for assaulting a woman and police officer on Monday.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested after allegedly beating a woman and pointing a BB gun at an officer.

On Aug. 15, officers were called to Barnett Rd. about a disturbance. Adrain Felton, 45, was reportedly arguing with his neighbor about her calling the police when he grabbed a BB gun and hit her in the head. Witnesses said he continued to hit the victim in the face and head until she punched him to get away.

When police arrived, they reportedly saw men yelling and Felton trying to enter an apartment. One officer noticed a pistol grip, which was the BB gun, in the right side of Felton’s shorts, and immediately told him not to move. Instead of complying, Felton reportedly grabbed the BB gun and pointed it directly at the officer.

Law enforcement was able to subdue Felton, who continued resisting arrest by refusing to get into a police car.

Police did not know the gun was actually a BB gun before the arrest was made. The orange markings had been removed, making it look extremely similar to a pistol.

Because law enforcement and the victim believed the BB gun was a pistol when it was being used, Felton was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant, and resisting arrest. If convicted, he faces life in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

He remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $152,500 total bond.

