Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy is now behind bars in Wichita Falls after his body was found in an abandoned car.

In February of 2020, the body of Logan Cline was found at the Red Roof Inn in an abandoned car on Kenley Avenue.

The mother, Stormy Johnson, and her boyfriend, Corey Trumbull, are said to have continuously been involved in gruesome beatings of Cline, eventually leading to his death.

Corey Trumbull is charged in the murder of an 11 year old boy in Wichita Falls. (Clark County Detention Center)

Johnson was booked into the Wichita County Jail last Friday on murder and tampering with evidence charges; her total bond has been set at $1.25 million. Trumbull was also charged with capital murder.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.