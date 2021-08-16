City Guide
Rain chances continue this week

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see mild conditions once again. Today, we will only have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. We do have a slight chance for an isolated popup shower or thundershower. Overnight, tonight we will see a low of 71. Rain chances look to increase on Tuesday. We will have a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday, we will have a high of 90. Wednesday, rain chances will continue. We will have a high of 91 with a 20% chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Storm chances look to remain in the forecast for the duration of the workweek and the beginning of the weekend. However, by Sunday, rain chances could leave the forecast.

