Stolen car leads to high-speed chase down Seymour Highway

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man in a stolen vehicle led officers in a high-speed chase on Monday morning.

Law enforcement first received a call from Corporal Showanthol of Wise County around 9 a.m. Showanthol told Wichita Falls police that there had been a 2008 Dodge Ram stolen from his area, and that the victim was able to track the car remotely.

Based on the his instructions, officers were reportedly able to locate Marcus Baker, 37, driving the vehicle on N. Fifth St.

Baker allegedly refused to stop for officers, and led law enforcement on a high speed chase down Seymour Highway. He then jumped out of the car to try to avoid officers, and broke into a house on Gloria Lane. Officers were eventually able to arrest him.

Baker is facing the following charges:

  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle from 04/16/2021
  • Theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 from 04/05/2021
  • Burglary from 08/16/2021
  • Evading arrest from 08/16/2021
  • Unauthorized use of a vehicle from 08/16/2021

Baker remains in the Wichita County Jail.

