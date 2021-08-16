Threat to Burkburnett school leads to increased police presence

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A threatening email has led to increased police presence at a Burkburnett ISD school.

Superintendent Brad Owens stated that the principal of Overton Ray Elementary School received an email on Monday morning about a planned attack on the school.

Owens confirmed that WFPD and the Burkburnett Police Department investigated the matter and determined that it was not a credible threat.

However, law enforcement agencies have increased police presence at the school for the day.

The email comes after multiple bomb threats were made to WFISD schools last Friday.

