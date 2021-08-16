City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Threat to Burkburnett school leads to increased police presence

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A threatening email has led to increased police presence at a Burkburnett ISD school.

Superintendent Brad Owens stated that the principal of Overton Ray Elementary School received an email on Monday morning about a planned attack on the school.

Owens confirmed that WFPD and the Burkburnett Police Department investigated the matter and determined that it was not a credible threat.

However, law enforcement agencies have increased police presence at the school for the day.

The email comes after multiple bomb threats were made to WFISD schools last Friday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town hall meeting at Larry’s Marine Center where more than 20 residents discussed The Wichita...
Residents fight to keep Circle Trail out of lakefront properties
All lanes have been closed after a semi collided with a bridge.
Northbound I-44 closed after semi truck collision
There was giveaways, vendors and live performances from the Zavala International Dance Program
Hometown Pride Expo immerses the Wichita Falls community in Hispanic culture
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 402 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Anthrax found in Hardeman County cow
Anthrax found in Hardeman County cow

Latest News

PRCA National Anthem Finalist 4
PRCA National Anthem Finalist 4
PRCA National Anthem Finalist 5
PRCA National Anthem Finalist 5
PRCA National Anthem Finalist 3
PRCA National Anthem Finalist 3
The suspect was arrested for burglary, vehicle theft, and evading arrest.
Stolen car leads to high speed chase down Seymour Highway