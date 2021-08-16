City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout August

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout...
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout August.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout August.

Here is the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry schedule for July, August and September.
Here is the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry schedule for July, August and September.(WFAFB)

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:

Legacy Church of God

  • Aug. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Midtown Manor

  • Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • Aug. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • Aug. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threats happened Friday before school was let out at five different schools.
Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats
Students are reportedly heading back inside.
UPDATE: Bomb threat reported at Rider HS
The principal of Overton Ray Elementary School received a threatening email on Monday.
Threat to Burkburnett school leads to increased police presence
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Stormy Johnson
Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car

Latest News

Texas Tech Chancellor visits MSU Texas
Texas Tech University System Chancellor visits MSU Texas ahead of merger
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Grady is a sweet pyreneese mix looking for love.
Grady is looking for a forever home
Former Wichita County Sheriff Thomas Callahan
Funeral services set for former Wichita County Sheriff Thomas Callahan