WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout August
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout August.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to Legacy Church of God on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
On Wednesday, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon
All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:
Legacy Church of God
- Aug. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Midtown Manor
- Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- Aug. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mill St. Housing Center
- Aug. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
