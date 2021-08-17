City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Artemisia and Tomoe Gozen are looking for a forever home

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is on a mission to brighten this Tuesday with not one, but two Pets of the Week!

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Chris Horgen in the studio to talk about Tomoe Gozen and Artemisia, two eight-week-old puppies looking for a home.

These sisters are different as can be, and it showed on screen! Artemisia was content to snuggle up to Chris during her time on air, only moving to give him a kiss on the cheek towards the end of the broadcast. Meanwhile, her sister channeled the Japanese warrior maiden she was named for by trying to play with Katie instead of pose for the camera. Tomoe Gozen’s energy was infectious, and she gave us many laughs during her time at the studio.

Both Artemisia and Tomoe Gozen are available through Emily’s Legacy Rescue. For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

The organization has a $125 adoption fee for dogs, which covers ALL shots, microchipping, and spay/neutering procedures.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for Clay County shooting suspect
The threats happened Friday before school was let out at five different schools.
Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats
Students are reportedly heading back inside.
UPDATE: Bomb threat reported at Rider HS
Stormy Johnson
Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car
The principal of Overton Ray Elementary School received a threatening email on Monday.
Threat to Burkburnett school leads to increased police presence

Latest News

Grady is a sweet pyreneese mix looking for love.
Grady is looking for a forever home
Lucinda and Leroy are looking for a forever home.
Lucinda and Leroy are looking for a forever home
This ten-week-old kitten is sweet and looking for love
Priscilla is looking for a forever home
Lucinda and Leroy are looking for a forever home.
Lucinda and Leroy and Looking for a forever home!