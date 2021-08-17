Artemisia and Tomoe Gozen are looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is on a mission to brighten this Tuesday with not one, but two Pets of the Week!

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Chris Horgen in the studio to talk about Tomoe Gozen and Artemisia, two eight-week-old puppies looking for a home.

These sisters are different as can be, and it showed on screen! Artemisia was content to snuggle up to Chris during her time on air, only moving to give him a kiss on the cheek towards the end of the broadcast. Meanwhile, her sister channeled the Japanese warrior maiden she was named for by trying to play with Katie instead of pose for the camera. Tomoe Gozen’s energy was infectious, and she gave us many laughs during her time at the studio.

Both Artemisia and Tomoe Gozen are available through Emily’s Legacy Rescue. For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

The organization has a $125 adoption fee for dogs, which covers ALL shots, microchipping, and spay/neutering procedures.

