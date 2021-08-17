City Guide
Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Holliday Eagles

By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s hard to deny how good of a run the Holliday Eagles had last season: going perfect in district play before losing to Eastland in the regional semifinals.

With a large amount of returning starters, the Eagles are looking to do it again.

“I’m really excited about the depth that we have,” head coach Frank Johnson said, “I think with the depth we have and the experience coming back we have a chance for a really good team.”

While it’s easy to find where on the field the Eagles are finding success - like with their defense, or with having an experienced arm to snap the ball to - the Eagles say it’s whats happening behind the scenes that’s really driving that success.

“If the kids like each other, you got a chance there at a good team,” Coach Johnson said, “if they hate each other in the locker room, it makes for a long season.”

As the Eagles prepare to take on their first opponent, they’re channeling that enthusiasm into hard work.

“We’re going to work and we’ve got some good games coming up that should be fun,” Coach Johnson said.

The Eagles kick off their season with the historic Battle of the Birds game against the Iowa Park Hawks. It’s a match that has gone historically in favor of Iowa Park, but Coach Johnson is making it his mission to rewrite the books.

