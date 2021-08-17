Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Olney Cubs

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Olney Cubs are looking to not only continue the success they saw last year, but with a sophomore- and junior-heavy team, they’re ready to build a legacy.

“We’ve got some good things going for us right now,” head coach Jody Guy said.

This season, Olney only has five seniors playing on their varsity team, which for senior Hayden Carter means the culmination of childhood dreams.

“Well ever since I was a little kid I’ve dreamed about this moment really,” he said, “it’s pretty neat.”

For Coach Guy, it means building a tradition of lasting success.

“You know a lot of them got to play last year as freshmen and sophomores,” he said, “so just the fact that they’re going to get another year of experience, another year in our program, you know we feel like by the time they get through they’re going to leave a pretty good legacy.”

It will be a legacy led by sophomore quarterback Gatlin Guy, which if that last name rang a bell, yes, that is Coach Guy’s son.

Guy got his start as a freshman last year, where he went for 907 yards and had eleven rushing touchdowns.

With his dad as his head coach, Coach Guy said it can be hard to separate work from home.

“Sometimes mama don’t like me to be as hard on him as I’d like to be,” he explained, “so that’s sometimes a dynamic at home that we have to work through, so it’s been good so far.”

Making sure Guy can improve upon those stats is a strong offensive line that junior left tackle Luis Castillo said he’s got a lot of faith in.

“I feel like we’re going to be pretty good this year,” he said, “we got a stacked d-line, good linebackers, good secondary, we’re going to have a great year this year.”

Olney takes on the Chico Dragons for their season opener. Last year, the Cubs blew out the Dragons 48-0.

