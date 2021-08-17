Boil water notice ends for City of Electra

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - A boil water notice for the City of Electra has ended.

It began on Friday, August 13 and was directed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Water in the public water system of the City of Electra was required to be boiled before people could drink it.

The water system has taken corrective actions to restore water quality according to the city.

After lab results from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality returned Tuesday morning, they were allowed to end the boil water advisory as of 10:20 a.m.

