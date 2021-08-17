City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Boil water notice ends for City of Electra

(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) A boil water notice has ended for the City of Electra.
(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) A boil water notice has ended for the City of Electra.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - A boil water notice for the City of Electra has ended.

It began on Friday, August 13 and was directed by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Water in the public water system of the City of Electra was required to be boiled before people could drink it.

The water system has taken corrective actions to restore water quality according to the city.

After lab results from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality returned Tuesday morning, they were allowed to end the boil water advisory as of 10:20 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for Clay County shooting suspect
The threats happened Friday before school was let out at five different schools.
Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats
Students are reportedly heading back inside.
UPDATE: Bomb threat reported at Rider HS
Stormy Johnson
Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car
The principal of Overton Ray Elementary School received a threatening email on Monday.
Threat to Burkburnett school leads to increased police presence

Latest News

KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday
Texoma leaders are weighing in on Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate.
Texoma mayors weigh in on mask mandates
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Law enforcement searching for Clay County shooting suspect
Texas Tech Chancellor visits MSU Texas
Texas Tech University System Chancellor visits MSU Texas ahead of merger