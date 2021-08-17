City Guide
Central Texas man added to state’s most wanted sex offender list

Joseph Darwin Watson, 52, of Hamilton, has been wanted since October 2020.
Joseph Darwin Watson, 52, of Hamilton, has been wanted since October 2020.(DPS)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – Joseph Darwin Watson, 52, of Hamilton, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list Tuesday, the Department of Public Safety said.

A cash reward of as much as $3,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

Hamilton, the DPS said, is a high-risk sex offender who’s wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

He’s been wanted since October 2020 after he left his last known address in Hamilton.

Watson was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault involving a 5-year-old boy in Llano County and in 2009 he was convicted on a sexual assault charge involving a 47-year-old woman in Milam County.

He has ties not only to Hamilton, but also to Milam and Parker counties.

He’s 5-foot-3, weighs about 120 pounds, and has tattoos on his back, both shoulders and both upper arms.

He may be using the name Joseph Stanford.

The DPS also added Joshua Dee Daniels, 39, of Midland to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

He’s been wanted since January 2020 for sexual assault and a parole violation.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tips must either be submitted through the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477); online through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive and then clicking on the link under the picture, or via Facebook by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link under the “About” section.

