Clay County Memorial Hospital hosting blood drive Thursday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Memorial Hospital is holding a blood drive this week.

The drive will happen Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. in their community center room. Donors will be able to receive a free test that monitors their risk for diabetes.

Appointments can be made by contacting Sheree Evangelista at (940) 235-1257.

