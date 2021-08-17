Clay County Memorial Hospital hosting blood drive Thursday

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Clay County Memorial Hospital is holding a blood drive this week.

The drive will happen Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. in their community center room. Donors will be able to receive a free test that monitors their risk for diabetes.

Appointments can be made by contacting Sheree Evangelista at (940) 235-1257.

