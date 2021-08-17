City Guide
Comanche Nation Casino hosts vaccine clinic, blood drive

The blood drive is in partnership with Oklahoma Blood Institute.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Comanche Nation Entertainment will be hosting a vaccine clinic and blood drive in coming weeks.

On Aug. 25, a vaccine clinic will take place in the administration building at the Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton. The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Oklahoma and Texas residents with photo ID.

Participants must be older than 12 years old, and anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present. Attendees must have photo ID and, if getting a second dose, must have their vaccination cards.

Comanche Cares will continue the good works on Sept. 2 by hosting a blood drive. The organization will partner with the Oklahoma Blood Institute for the event, which will take place at the casino from 1 to 6 p.m.

Donors will receive $10 in Comanche Credit, refreshments, and a t-shirt.

