Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled

‘You didn’t get him, but we are going to get you,’ sheriff says
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Wichita Falls police Tuesday found a Cadillac sedan linked to the shooting of a Clay County sheriff’s deputy Monday night, but the gunman remains on the run and a statewide Blue Alert issued after the deputy was shot has been canceled.

The shot struck Deputy Breanton Chitwood’s bulletproof vest.

He’s expected to recover.

“To the guy who did this,” Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde said during a news conference, “you didn’t get my guy. You shot him in the vest. You didn’t get him, but we are going to get you.”

The deputy wasn’t able to provide much of a description of the suspect, who’s white and has a thin build and black eyes.

The man was wearing dark clothing and a dark flat-billed cap.

The deputy was shot at around 7:30 p.m. Monday during an attempted traffic stop at the Jolly Truck Stop southeast of Wichita Falls.

The man who shot the deputy fled in a white four-door Cadillac, which Wichita Falls police found Monday.

The car displayed stolen Texas license plates and its rear window was damaged by return fire from the deputy.

A cryptic statewide Blue Alert was sent out Monday night.

Blue Alerts are issued by the state to warn Texans a law enforcement officer has been shot, wounded, or killed in the line of the duty and the suspect is on the run.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 award for any information leading to the arrest.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

