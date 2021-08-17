More Rain in the Forecast
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another round of rain and storms heads our way for Wednesday and possibly Thursday thanks to tropical moisture and a weak, slow-moving disturbance in the area. Rain chances taper off toward the end of the week with an increase in temperatures this weekend. Clouds and rain hold temperatures back some on Wednesday and Thursday but go back up by the weekend.
