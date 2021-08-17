City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

More Rain in the Forecast

By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another round of rain and storms heads our way for Wednesday and possibly Thursday thanks to tropical moisture and a weak, slow-moving disturbance in the area. Rain chances taper off toward the end of the week with an increase in temperatures this weekend. Clouds and rain hold temperatures back some on Wednesday and Thursday but go back up by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Clay County shooting suspect’s vehicle found in Wichita Falls
The threats happened Friday before school was let out at five different schools.
Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats
Students are reportedly heading back inside.
UPDATE: Bomb threat reported at Rider HS
Stormy Johnson
Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car
The principal of Overton Ray Elementary School received a threatening email on Monday.
Threat to Burkburnett school leads to increased police presence

Latest News

More Rain Chances
More Rain Chances
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday
KSWO First Alert Weather GMT 6:30
Rain Chances and Cooler Weather
Thunderstorms and Cooler Weather
Thunderstorms and Cooler Weather