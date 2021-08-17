City Guide
Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 92. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threats with these storms would be strong winds, pocket change-sized hail, and potential flooding. The flooding threat would be limited to low-lying areas and flood-prone areas. Tuesday, we will have a 50% chance for showers and storms. Wednesday, rain chances will continue. We will have a high of 91 with a 30% chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Storm chances look to remain in the forecast for the duration of the workweek.

