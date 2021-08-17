City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas family offers $8K reward for information that leads to son’s killer

Pictured here is the knife believed to be used to murder Nikolas Eugenio Martinez (left). ...
Pictured here is the knife believed to be used to murder Nikolas Eugenio Martinez (left). Anyone with information about the owner of the knife or this homicide is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS.(Austin Police and Martinez Family)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of Nikolas Eugenio Martinez is offering an $8000 reward for information that helps police capture the person who murdered their son.

Austin Police on Tuesday released a photo of the knife believed to be used to murder the 23-year-old Martinez on July 23, 2021.

Martinez was stabbed at about 10:20 p.m. that night near the 2000 block of South Interstate 35.

Austin 9-1-1 received a call from Martinez saying that he had been stabbed.

The man was able to drive a short distance to a convenience store in the 2000 block of South Interstate 35, where people tried to help him.

Police officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived at the scene and learned Martinez was suffering from a life-threatening stab wound.

“Despite life saving measures, Mr. Martinez succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased on the scene,” Austin Police said.

Anyone with information about the owner of the knife or this homicide is asked to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS.

You can also email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or using the Crime Stoppers app.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Clay County shooting suspect’s vehicle found in Wichita Falls
The threats happened Friday before school was let out at five different schools.
Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats
Students are reportedly heading back inside.
UPDATE: Bomb threat reported at Rider HS
Stormy Johnson
Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car
The principal of Overton Ray Elementary School received a threatening email on Monday.
Threat to Burkburnett school leads to increased police presence

Latest News

Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
WF city council approves new hotel and convention center
Hotel, convention center construction expected to start in November
Hotel, convention center construction expected to start in November
Hotel, convention center construction expected to start in November
Legacy Run coming through Wichita Falls
Legacy Run coming through Wichita Falls
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees