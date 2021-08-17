Texas teacher accused of engaging in sexual relationship with 15-year-old student

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the New Braunfels Police Department on Monday arrested Emily Marie Anderson, 34, charged with sexual assault of a child, after she allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Police said that at the time of the relationship with the boy, Anderson was employed as a teacher at Canyon High School in the Comal ISD. The victim was a student at the same school, police said.

Detectives are currently investigating whether there are additional victims. Anyone who believes that they may be a victim is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.

Police took Anderson into custody without incident at police headquarters and she was transported to the Comal County Jail.

Anderson’s bond was set at $50,000 and she was in custody Tuesday morning.

Police said administrators at Comal ISD have been fully cooperative with the investigation.

