Texas Tech University System Chancellor visits MSU Texas ahead of merger

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The chancellor of the Texas Tech University System spent Monday on the campus of MSU Texas.

For the most part, the students will not notice a thing. It will be normal school from the outside looking in, but behind closed doors new opportunities will be presented to the university, faculty and students.

“What are the aspirations of the university, what is the mission of the university, what is the strategic vision of the university, how can we as a system help you obtain that,” Tedd Mitchell, Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System, said.

MSU Texas is set to become a part of the Texas Tech University System this year. They will be helping MSU Texas behind the scenes, opening up opportunities for the college. However, assurance was given that this is not a remodel or takeover of the university; it’s more like a helping hand to get MSU Texas where they want to be.

“MSU Texas will continue its strong traditions and everything that it has done to this point in the direction that it sees itself moving forward but with added support and strength as a member of the Texas Tech University System,” Scott Lacefield, Executive Director of Communications and Media Relations for the Texas Tech University System, said.

“The students should notice nothing different,” Mitchell said. “Midwestern State has a proud tradition, proud name, proud mascot. Everything should be just the same. We want to be valued at it.”

For the school as a whole, they hope to be able to get their voice heard more in Austin and Washington D.C. The merger will provide a larger presence.

“The idea is we are talking to U.S. congressional folks,” Mitchell said. “We are talking to US Senators. We are talking to state reps and state senators. We try to speak as one voice with all of our family members together so that you can have more of an impact.”

The merger will also provide more opportunities for students on things like pre-professional programs.

“Some of these programs will have thousands of applications but really only 50-60-70 interviews, so I think being a part of the system will allow the MSU Texas student population some of those opportunities right off the bat that otherwise they would have just been another application,” Lacefield said.

The merger is set to begin Sept. 1 and even with all the changes, both schools are ready for the next chapter.

