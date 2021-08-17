City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texoma mayors weigh in on mask mandates

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma leaders are weighing in on Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate.

Vernon’s mayor is worried about the effects COVID will have on hospitals, while the mayor of Wichita Falls believes residents shouldn’t rely on politicians to take care of their health.

“This is gonna be a volcano that may erupt,” said Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline.

Gosline is concerned about hospitals in her city and that they won’t have enough staff to cover patients’ needs. Although area hospitals track COVID numbers weekly, she’s afraid they will not be able to accommodate Vernon residents if the numbers continue to climb.

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana stands behind Gov. Abbott’s rule and wants residents to make the best judgement for themselves.

“He’s telling citizens if we all took responsibility, much like when I have the flu, when I have the flu I’m not going to walk around a room and start sneezing on people,” said Santellana. “Same thing, if you’re starting to have symptoms or if you feel you want to wear a mask, wear a mask.”

While Gosline said Vernon will follow Gov. Abbott’s order, she said if things get worse, that could change. But for now...

“We’re making sure that the city has supplies, hand sanitizer, face masks and whatever to keep our citizens as safe as possible,” said Gosline.

Santellana said he’s taking his lead from Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler and that she hasn’t hit the alarm bell yet.

“We’re still not to the point of where we’re having Zoom meetings or we’re going to be spreading back out again, and if it get’s there we’ll certainly give everybody plenty of notice,” said Santellana.

“We are just asking citizens to take precautions. It is their choice to wear a mask or not wear a mask,” said Gosline.

Both mayors understand that circumstances are difficult and are doing everything they can to keep COVID numbers low. During this time, they’re asking residents to take social responsibility and to stay as safe as possible.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threats happened Friday before school was let out at five different schools.
Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats
Students are reportedly heading back inside.
UPDATE: Bomb threat reported at Rider HS
The principal of Overton Ray Elementary School received a threatening email on Monday.
Threat to Burkburnett school leads to increased police presence
Here is a picture of the suspect's vehicle.
FRESH 48: Law enforcement searching for Clay County shooting suspect
Stormy Johnson
Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 8,738 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'
Though she was "against the vaccine" before, the 43-year-old now wishes she got the shot before...
Fla. woman wishes she got vaccinated before hospitalization with COVID-19
Eight states, many in the southeast, account for about 51% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the...
US among nations with highest rate of new COVID-19 cases