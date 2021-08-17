Texoma mayors weigh in on mask mandates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma leaders are weighing in on Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate.

Vernon’s mayor is worried about the effects COVID will have on hospitals, while the mayor of Wichita Falls believes residents shouldn’t rely on politicians to take care of their health.

“This is gonna be a volcano that may erupt,” said Vernon Mayor Pam Gosline.

Gosline is concerned about hospitals in her city and that they won’t have enough staff to cover patients’ needs. Although area hospitals track COVID numbers weekly, she’s afraid they will not be able to accommodate Vernon residents if the numbers continue to climb.

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana stands behind Gov. Abbott’s rule and wants residents to make the best judgement for themselves.

“He’s telling citizens if we all took responsibility, much like when I have the flu, when I have the flu I’m not going to walk around a room and start sneezing on people,” said Santellana. “Same thing, if you’re starting to have symptoms or if you feel you want to wear a mask, wear a mask.”

While Gosline said Vernon will follow Gov. Abbott’s order, she said if things get worse, that could change. But for now...

“We’re making sure that the city has supplies, hand sanitizer, face masks and whatever to keep our citizens as safe as possible,” said Gosline.

Santellana said he’s taking his lead from Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler and that she hasn’t hit the alarm bell yet.

“We’re still not to the point of where we’re having Zoom meetings or we’re going to be spreading back out again, and if it get’s there we’ll certainly give everybody plenty of notice,” said Santellana.

“We are just asking citizens to take precautions. It is their choice to wear a mask or not wear a mask,” said Gosline.

Both mayors understand that circumstances are difficult and are doing everything they can to keep COVID numbers low. During this time, they’re asking residents to take social responsibility and to stay as safe as possible.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.