WF City Council approves $1.4 million grant for water treatment system upgrades

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The second wave of federal grant funds from the American Rescue Plan in response to COVID has arrived to the Wichita Falls City Council.

It is around $14.5 million and some of it is already being put to use. City council approved $1.4 million toward the water treatment system. Officials said the supervisory control and data acquisition is beyond repair and simply needs to be upgraded with a newer system.

“Our current system was put in in 2008 and is still running on the Windows XP platform, which is extremely outdated,” said Russell Schreiber, director of public works. “It has been patched together on numerous occasions and expanded on several occasions to the point now where we can’t get anybody to work on it. Everything in there is outdated and obsolete.”

The control system is considered to be the eyes, ears and brains of the operation. City officials said this upgrade is critical and will take around a year to complete.

