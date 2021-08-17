Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District receives $1.9 million grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council approved a $1,929,328 grant for the public health district on Tuesday.

The funds will be awarded from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for the Public Health Workforce Grant.

“We are thankful that our City Council approved the receipt of this funding and we are appreciative that we were awarded the grant from DSHS,” said Lou Kreidler, Public Health Director. “To date, this is the largest grant the Health District has ever received. It will have a significant impact directly for the community we serve through health promotions, education, engagement, community health assessments and the opportunity to address key priority issues. We are excited to expand upon the work we are already doing through the use of these additional funds.”

City officials said the two-year grant will allow the health district to expand, train and sustain a response-ready public health workforce. These efforts will support the work of the health district in COVID-19 prevention, preparedness, and response and recovery initiatives.

The grant will also provide funding for 11.75 full-time employees.

