City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District receives $1.9 million grant

This is the largest grant the Health District has ever received.
This is the largest grant the Health District has ever received.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council approved a $1,929,328 grant for the public health district on Tuesday.

The funds will be awarded from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for the Public Health Workforce Grant.

“We are thankful that our City Council approved the receipt of this funding and we are appreciative that we were awarded the grant from DSHS,” said Lou Kreidler, Public Health Director. “To date, this is the largest grant the Health District has ever received. It will have a significant impact directly for the community we serve through health promotions, education, engagement, community health assessments and the opportunity to address key priority issues. We are excited to expand upon the work we are already doing through the use of these additional funds.”

City officials said the two-year grant will allow the health district to expand, train and sustain a response-ready public health workforce. These efforts will support the work of the health district in COVID-19 prevention, preparedness, and response and recovery initiatives.

The grant will also provide funding for 11.75 full-time employees.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Clay County shooting suspect’s vehicle found in Wichita Falls
The threats happened Friday before school was let out at five different schools.
Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats
Students are reportedly heading back inside.
UPDATE: Bomb threat reported at Rider HS
Stormy Johnson
Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car
The principal of Overton Ray Elementary School received a threatening email on Monday.
Threat to Burkburnett school leads to increased police presence

Latest News

Over 60 employers will be present, representing over 100 jobs in the Baylor, Foard, and Cottle...
Workforce Solutions hosting job fair
If you received a summons, you do not need to appear.
Clay County Justice Court juries canceled for Wednesday, Thursday
The drive will happen Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.
Clay County Memorial Hospital hosting blood drive Thursday
The blood drive is in partnership with Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Comanche Nation Casino hosts vaccine clinic, blood drive