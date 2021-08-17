City Guide
Workforce Solutions hosting job fair

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas will be hosting a drive-through job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Family Dollar Store parking lot, located at 711 S. Main St. in Seymour.

Over 60 employers will be present, representing over 100 jobs in the Baylor, Foard, and Cottle County area. No registration or entry fee is required.

Workforce Solutions is a non-profit dedicated to fostering economic development by helping Texas employers and job seekers succeed.

Job seekers wondering what to expect at a drive-through job fair, or those wishing for resume and interview assistance, can call the Workforce Solutions team at (940) 322-1801 ext. 102 for more information.

