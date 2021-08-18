City Guide
UPDATE: Two arrested for WFISD bomb threats

A 14-year-old in Wichita Falls and 15-year-old near Dallas have been arrested in relation to...
A 14-year-old in Wichita Falls and 15-year-old near Dallas have been arrested in relation to the bomb threats made to Wichita Falls ISD schools.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 14-year-old in Wichita Falls and 15-year-old near Dallas have been arrested in relation to the bomb threats made to Wichita Falls ISD schools.

WFPD officials said the suspect near Dallas was arrested under a directive to apprehend order related to a burglary that happened in Wichita Falls.

Detectives are planning to file more charges against the suspect in relation to the recent bomb threats once he is transported to the Wichita County Juvenile Detention Center.

WFISD officials said they believe the 14-year-old is responsible for the threat made to Rider High School on Monday, Aug. 16.

They also believe the 15-year-old is responsible for the bomb threat made to Wichita Falls High School on Thursday, Aug. 12 and the threats made to Rider High School, Hirschi High School, Barwise Middle School, Kirby Middle School and Wichita Falls High School on Friday, Aug. 13.

The investigation was aided by a Crime Stoppers tip and was a coordinated effort between several agencies, including the WFPD, FBI, U.S. Marshals, Staff and Students of the WFISD and Texas DPS.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

