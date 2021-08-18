361 new Coronavirus cases, 8 new deaths reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is returning to reporting daily Covid-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths.

For this week so far, there have been eight new deaths, with the youngest victim being in their 20s and the oldest being above the age of 80.

There have also been 361 new cases reported since last Friday and 60 people are now hospitalized.

The health district said while they will announce new cases, hospitalizations and deaths Monday through Friday, Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.