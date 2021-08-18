Additional August FallsRide hours to be reduced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls is further reducing FallsRide hours for August due to an employee shortage.

The next reduction will start on Aug. 21 through Aug. 27.

Reduced bus service times and route information can be found below:

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

All routes cancelled with the exception of the Sheppard Express

Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

Connector and North Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Night Crawler will still remain in service; passengers who normally use the Connector Route to travel to Sikes Senter Mall can use the Central Route.

The original reduction in hours was scheduled to last from Aug. 6 through Aug. 20. More information on bus routes from the first reduction can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.