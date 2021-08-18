Additional August FallsRide hours to be reduced
Published: Aug. 18, 2021
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls is further reducing FallsRide hours for August due to an employee shortage.
The next reduction will start on Aug. 21 through Aug. 27.
Reduced bus service times and route information can be found below:
Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021
- All routes cancelled with the exception of the Sheppard Express
Monday, Aug. 23, 2021
- Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021
- Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
- Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021
- Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
- Connector and North Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Night Crawler will still remain in service; passengers who normally use the Connector Route to travel to Sikes Senter Mall can use the Central Route.
The original reduction in hours was scheduled to last from Aug. 6 through Aug. 20. More information on bus routes from the first reduction can be found here.
