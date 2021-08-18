City Guide
Additional August FallsRide hours to be reduced

The city of Wichita Falls will be extending their reduction in FallsRide hours for August due to an employee shortage.(City of Wichita Falls website)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls is further reducing FallsRide hours for August due to an employee shortage.

The next reduction will start on Aug. 21 through Aug. 27.

Reduced bus service times and route information can be found below:

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

  • All routes cancelled with the exception of the Sheppard Express

Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

  • Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Southwest Route will not run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

  • Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

  • Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

  • Connector Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

  • Connector and North Route will not run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Night Crawler will still remain in service; passengers who normally use the Connector Route to travel to Sikes Senter Mall can use the Central Route.

The original reduction in hours was scheduled to last from Aug. 6 through Aug. 20. More information on bus routes from the first reduction can be found here.

