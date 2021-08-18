City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Around 300 motorcyclists to stop in Wichita Falls during Legacy Run

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - About 300 motorcycles will come roaring through Wichita Falls next Monday.

It’s part of the National American Legion Riders Annual Legacy Run.

The ride goes across the nation every year, raising money to provide scholarships for family members of fallen veterans.

They will be at American Legion Post 169 next week for lunch.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Clay County shooting suspect’s vehicle found in Wichita Falls
The threats happened Friday before school was let out at five different schools.
Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats
Students are reportedly heading back inside.
UPDATE: Bomb threat reported at Rider HS
Stormy Johnson
Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car
The principal of Overton Ray Elementary School received a threatening email on Monday.
Threat to Burkburnett school leads to increased police presence

Latest News

Electra Tigers
Electra Tigers
Clay County sheriff’s deputy grateful to be alive after shooting
Clay County sheriff’s deputy grateful to be alive after shooting
Clay County Deputy grateful to be alive after shooting
Clay County Deputy grateful to be alive after shooting
Deputy Breanton Chitwood
Clay County sheriff’s deputy grateful to be alive after shooting