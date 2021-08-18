City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Electra Tigers

By Emily Bjorklund
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - You’ll hardly be able to recognize Electra’s football team this year; yes, part of it is because of changes being made to the offensive scheme, but most of it has to do with its players: 13/25 starters this season did not play on the varsity team last year.

Head coach Ryan Quillen is getting his season started with over half of his team being brand new. Some of them transfers like junior receiver Austin Callis who’s coming to the Tigers from Mansfield’s 6A program.

“I’ve loved it,” he said, “I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s been really fun.”

Joining him is senior left guard Canyon Maness who transfers in from 2A opponent Tioga.

“Coach Quillen’s putting us in the best place to do good,” Manes said, “and I mean I’m excited for it.”

With a large group of new sophomores and juniors, Coach Quillen said it hasn’t come without its struggles.

“There’s going to be some growing pains that just comes with inexperience,” he said, “but we’re looking forward to teaching these young kids, put them together with some of our older kids and try to be successful here in Electra. But it’s also given us a shot of enthusiasm and optimism for this upcoming season.”

That shot of enthusiasm will be beneficial to the Tigers who are looking to improve upon last year’s 2-8 record and get a district win this season.

“I think if we can run the ball, shorten the game, I think that works to our advantage,” Coach Quillen said.

Right now the Tigers said they’re feeling the most confident in their offense.

“Our offensive line is looking better this year,” sophomore quarterback Lance McMahan said, “we’re working more like a team than last year and that’s very important.”

“I think our receiver corps is going to be really strong this year,” Callis added, “we’ve got a couple of us where, we’ve got some talent there, we’re a little athletic there.”

Electra begins its season on the road against Memphis, a game it lost last year 30-14.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Clay County shooting suspect’s vehicle found in Wichita Falls
The threats happened Friday before school was let out at five different schools.
Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats
Students are reportedly heading back inside.
UPDATE: Bomb threat reported at Rider HS
Stormy Johnson
Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car
The principal of Overton Ray Elementary School received a threatening email on Monday.
Threat to Burkburnett school leads to increased police presence

Latest News

It’s hard to deny how good of a run the Holliday Eagles had last season: going perfect in...
Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Holliday Eagles
The Olney Cubs are looking to not only continue the success they saw last year, but with a...
Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Olney Cubs
The Henrietta Bearcats are out to make a name for themselves this year.
Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Henrietta Bearcats
It will be a new offensive system for the Nocona Indians, built around McCasland, who’s looking...
Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Nocona Indians