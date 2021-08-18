Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Electra Tigers

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - You’ll hardly be able to recognize Electra’s football team this year; yes, part of it is because of changes being made to the offensive scheme, but most of it has to do with its players: 13/25 starters this season did not play on the varsity team last year.

Head coach Ryan Quillen is getting his season started with over half of his team being brand new. Some of them transfers like junior receiver Austin Callis who’s coming to the Tigers from Mansfield’s 6A program.

“I’ve loved it,” he said, “I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s been really fun.”

Joining him is senior left guard Canyon Maness who transfers in from 2A opponent Tioga.

“Coach Quillen’s putting us in the best place to do good,” Manes said, “and I mean I’m excited for it.”

With a large group of new sophomores and juniors, Coach Quillen said it hasn’t come without its struggles.

“There’s going to be some growing pains that just comes with inexperience,” he said, “but we’re looking forward to teaching these young kids, put them together with some of our older kids and try to be successful here in Electra. But it’s also given us a shot of enthusiasm and optimism for this upcoming season.”

That shot of enthusiasm will be beneficial to the Tigers who are looking to improve upon last year’s 2-8 record and get a district win this season.

“I think if we can run the ball, shorten the game, I think that works to our advantage,” Coach Quillen said.

Right now the Tigers said they’re feeling the most confident in their offense.

“Our offensive line is looking better this year,” sophomore quarterback Lance McMahan said, “we’re working more like a team than last year and that’s very important.”

“I think our receiver corps is going to be really strong this year,” Callis added, “we’ve got a couple of us where, we’ve got some talent there, we’re a little athletic there.”

Electra begins its season on the road against Memphis, a game it lost last year 30-14.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.