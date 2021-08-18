City Guide
Hotel, convention center construction expected to start in November

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The last box can be checked off for the new hotel and convention center as the Wichita Falls City Council approved the last step needed to be taken.

The approval came for $15 million going to Clark Construction for the convention center portion. The contractor is an outside hire and city officials anticipated the price to be high due to rise of cost in materials but it still took them by surprise.

“It did come in a little bit higher than we expected, but we do have a little contingency built in the revenue bonds,” said Blake Jurecek, assistant city manager. “We expected to have an increase, it was a little higher than we expected but it was still within the requirements of the bonds.”

Clark Construction has been in contact with contractors and sub-contractors in Wichita Falls discussing the details on how that money will be spread out and used. Construction is set to begin in early November.

