Kayak launch points could come to Lake Wichita

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Tuesday, Wichita Falls City Council agreed to apply for a grant through the Texas Parks and Wildlife to build two kayak launch points on Lake Wichita.

The request was brought forth by the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee who plan to plan to put the launch points at the Kemp boat ramp as well as near the fish sculpture at the Lake Wichita Park.

The launch point at the boat ramp would also be ADA compliant to ensure that everyone could enjoy being out on the water.

“It’s a wonderful asset and I really believe that we don’t use it as much as its potential is,” President of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee, David Coleman said. “Adding kayak ramps just makes it one step more accessible and just more usable for the citizens of the city to enjoy.”

Coleman says they will get word on if their request was chosen to move on by October with a final decision coming in November.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.