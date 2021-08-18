City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

McDonald’s to add sweet new treat to its menu

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.
The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.(CNN Newsource / McDonald's)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s is adding a new glazed doughnut to its bakery lineup.

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.

It hits menus at locations in the United States starting Sept. 1, for a limited time. Like its other bakery items, the doughnut will be available all day.

It’s the first change to the McCafe Bakery lineup, which launched in November 2020 to help boost the chain’s once-lagging breakfast sales.

It includes an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

McDonald’s is coming off a strong quarter, with sales at U.S. stores open at least 13 months jumping nearly 26%.

The company credited its BTS meal and crispy chicken sandwich for the high growth.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Clay County shooting suspect’s vehicle found in Wichita Falls
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
Stormy Johnson
Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car
The threats happened Friday before school was let out at five different schools.
Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats
Greg Abbott, who was vaccinated in 2020, was isolating in the governor’s mansion in Austin and...
Texas governor tests positive for COVID-19, in ‘good health’

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Health officials recommend COVID booster shorts, Biden expected to lay out plan
Some people have lost everything to the wildfire.
Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California
Pope Francis delivers the Angelus prayer from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square...
Pope appears in video promoting vaccination
Pope calls on everyone to get vaccinated
Tangtang Zhao is accused of selling 125 authentic CDC vaccination cards.
Pharmacist charged with selling more than 100 COVID-19 vaccination cards online