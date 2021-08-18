City Guide
Rain Chances Tapering Off

By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances return to the forecast again Thursday but it doesn’t look quite as widespread or heavy. We should see the weather maker responsible for this week’s rain weaken and shift east of us by Friday and the weekend. Rain chances are going down during this time frame and temperatures are going back up. Humidity will be high making it feel miserable at times.

