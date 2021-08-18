Suspect in 8 hour standoff dead, trooper also shot, DPS confirms

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in the 8-hour standoff is dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

James Matalice Smith, 41, of Somerville, was the armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a home along FM 60 west of Snook near County Road 230 after shooting Chief Deputy John Pollock, according to DPS. Pollock was shot while trying to serve a warrant at that home.

A trooper was also shot in the arm and was taken to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan. The trooper is in stable condition.

DPS says around 3 a.m. the suspect was coming out of his home, with law enforcement believing he was surrendering. As law enforcement attempted to take him into custody Smith fired a gun at the trooper, hitting him in the arm. DPS says law enforcement returned fire, shooting the suspect. Smith was treated by Burleson County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and was later pronounced dead at the scene by a Burleson County Judge.

DPS confirmed the stand-off ended at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. The home is now secure.

Pollock was rushed to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in College Station and later transferred to St. Joseph Health in Bryan.

“He has suffered a serious gunshot wound and from what I’m understanding he will recover but it is a serious situation,” said Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes.

According to a Facebook post on behalf of his wife, Pollock is “in a lot of pain” and the family is discussing surgery now.

FM 60 in the area of County Road 230 is still closed as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. DPS says motorists should avoid the area

Even though the standoff is over, there is still a heavy police presence. Snook ISD says school will go on as scheduled Wednesday. However, due to the road closure on Highway 60, there will not be bus service to Centerline. The bus will be detoured at FM 3058.

DPS confirms a Burleson County sheriff’s deputy has been shot. Condition unknown at this time. Law enforcement agencies are dealing with a barricaded subject. FM 60 W from the intersection of FM 3058 is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/bAXL7UFUGm — Andy Krauss (@AndyKBTX) August 18, 2021

Chief Deputy Pollock was rushed to Baylor Scott and White in College Station in an unmarked patrol vehicle as officers in College Station provided a police escort to the hospital. Pollock remains at St. Joseph Health.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: A Burleson County deputy has been shot and rushed here to Baylor Scott and White in College Station. Condition is unknown.



Shooting happened on Highway 60 west of Snook. There is a barricaded person at the scene of the shooting.



Ongoing situation…. pic.twitter.com/kEGnQCWl4E — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) August 18, 2021

DPS, Burleson County Sheriff’s deputies, personnel from Bryan and College Station police departments, and Brazos County all assisted in this incident.

