Texas rangers take lead on investigation after Burleson County Chief Deputy shot serving warrant

Chief Deputy John Pollock underwent surgery Wednesday.
Law enforcement were still at a home in Burleson County after the Sheriff's Chief Deputy was...
Law enforcement were still at a home in Burleson County after the Sheriff's Chief Deputy was shot. The suspect died after a lengthy standoff.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Centerline, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Rangers are taking the lead on the investigation after an eight-hour standoff that ended early Wednesday morning on FM 60 west of Snook. A DPS Trooper was shot in the arm by the man barricaded inside the home early in the morning.

DPS announced 41-year-old James Matalice Smith of Somerville was being served an arrest warrant Tuesday evening when he shot Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock in the face. Authorities say they were hoping for a peaceful ending and thought Smith was surrendering around 3 a.m. Instead he fired at responders and was ultimately killed.

Multiple agencies from across the Brazos Valley came to assist since the beginning.

”It was just a regular warrant being served by Burleson County. I believe the initiating agencies were Burleson County, Somerville P.D., DPS were all involved at the first part of it,” said Sgt. Justin Ruiz of the Texas Department of Public Safety. “They thought he was going to surrender at 3 a.m. and he ended up shooting one of our troopers and they returned fire. Ultimately killing him on scene.”

The Burleson County Sheriff said that with incidents like these, it’s important for the community to rally together.

”We need the community’s prayers. This is a tough situation. Law enforcement in general all across this nation is having a tough time but for this community we have a great community,” said Sheriff Gene Hermes of Burleson County.

“One of our local restaurants, Daisy Duke’s, came out last night while we were in the standoff situation. I say last night. It was early this morning, and they cooked on site feeding law enforcement here. So big shout out to them. We couldn’t do it without our community,” said Hermes.

DPS and the sheriff’s office still haven’t released what the warrant was for or why it was being served to Smith.

Both Chief Pollock and the trooper shot in the arm were taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan for treatment.

