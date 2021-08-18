City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Texas woman charged after boy struck and killed by stray bullet

Shapree Monique Stoneham was charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court.
Shapree Monique Stoneham was charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court.(Houston Police)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday announced a charge of murder has been filed against Shapree Monique Stoneham, 30, in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy struck and killed by a stray bullet last year.

At about 10:45 p.m. on March 31, 2020, Jordan Allen Jr. was standing on a second story apartment balcony at the complex located at 8155 Richmond Avenue in Houston.

The boy was struck in the head by a stray bullet and rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital, where he died on April 3, 2020.

Police said an investigation led to the identification of Stoneham as a suspect in the case. 

“She has no known relation to the victim, who appears to have been struck when Stoneham fired a gunshot from nearby,” police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Clay County shooting suspect’s vehicle found in Wichita Falls
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
Joshua Lee Green
Suspect in Clay County deputy’s shooting arrested
Deputy Breanton Chitwood
Clay County sheriff’s deputy grateful to be alive after shooting
Stormy Johnson
Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car

Latest News

The city of Wichita Falls will be extending their reduction in FallsRide hours for August due...
Additional August FallsRide hours to be reduced
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 9,532 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
A 14-year-old in Wichita Falls and 15-year-old near Dallas have been arrested in relation to...
UPDATE: Two arrested for WFISD bomb threats
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is returning to reporting daily...
361 new Coronavirus cases, 8 new deaths reported in Wichita County