City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees

Wichita Falls
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A couple of businesses in Wichita Falls are pulling out all the stops to attract new employees. The Catch restaurant is providing bonuses to workers, while Panera Bread is rewarding employees for coming to work on time.

When it comes to hiring, Panera Bread’s general manager said they’re all about fair wages and giving local residents they pay they deserve.

“They do fundraising, they do things. We want to be a part of Wichita Falls,” said Tom Zurawski, general manager of Panera Bread.

While over at The Catch, their general manager has a similar plan. He’s hoping to attract new employees through tip sharing.

“Customers tip over the week,” said Jacob McReynolds, general manager for The Catch. “Take that amount of money and divide it by hours worked and that remaining dollar amount is added to every single hour the employees work and that’s for everybody in the building.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Clay County shooting suspect’s vehicle found in Wichita Falls
The threats happened Friday before school was let out at five different schools.
Suspect identified in WFISD bomb threats
Students are reportedly heading back inside.
UPDATE: Bomb threat reported at Rider HS
Stormy Johnson
Mother arrested on murder charge after 11-year-old son found dead in car
The principal of Overton Ray Elementary School received a threatening email on Monday.
Threat to Burkburnett school leads to increased police presence

Latest News

WF city council approves new hotel and convention center
Hotel, convention center construction expected to start in November
Hotel, convention center construction expected to start in November
Hotel, convention center construction expected to start in November
Legacy Run coming through Wichita Falls
Legacy Run coming through Wichita Falls
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees