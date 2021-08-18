Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A couple of businesses in Wichita Falls are pulling out all the stops to attract new employees. The Catch restaurant is providing bonuses to workers, while Panera Bread is rewarding employees for coming to work on time.

When it comes to hiring, Panera Bread’s general manager said they’re all about fair wages and giving local residents they pay they deserve.

“They do fundraising, they do things. We want to be a part of Wichita Falls,” said Tom Zurawski, general manager of Panera Bread.

While over at The Catch, their general manager has a similar plan. He’s hoping to attract new employees through tip sharing.

“Customers tip over the week,” said Jacob McReynolds, general manager for The Catch. “Take that amount of money and divide it by hours worked and that remaining dollar amount is added to every single hour the employees work and that’s for everybody in the building.”

