We will see more storms Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, storm chances continue. We will have a high of 82 with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few places may get a little warmer today. However, they will be the places that don’t see any rain today. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 72 with thunderstorms. Heading into Thursday, we will see storm chances again. Thursday, we have a 40% chance of showers and storms with a high of 92. Storm chances on Thursday look to be best tomorrow morning. Then throughout the day, our rain chances will start dropping. However, our rain chances don’t go away. Friday, we still have thunderstorm chances. On Friday, we will have a 20% chance of storms with a high of 93. By this weekend, our rain chances look to go away. Once the rain goes away, our temps start to climb. By the weekend, temps look to climb back up into the mid to upper-90s.

