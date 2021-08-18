WF City Council approves purchase of new compost machine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls City Council approved the purchase of a new compost machine on Tuesday.

The Wichita Falls landfill’s compost turner caught fire about two weeks ago, and while officials aren’t certain how the fire began, the damage was beyond repair.

There was tremendous urgency to get a new turner, particularly because Wichita Falls has one of the largest compost programs in Texas.

“[The composter] diverts about 45,000 tons of solid waste out of the landfill, and we are able to use it through the compost program,” said Russell Shreiber, director of Public Works.

That waste includes yard clippings, organic material, and wastewater treatment plant sludge. Officials say that the material builds up quickly, so they have to run the compost turner fairly frequently. They are looking forward to the upgrade and replacement so they can get back to keeping the city clean.

