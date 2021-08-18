City Guide
WFPD prevents drive-by shooting

David Majors, 41, was arrested on Tuesday.
David Majors, 41, was arrested on Tuesday.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has announced that they prevented a drive-by shooting on Tuesday.

David Major, 41, was arrested on multiple charges.

WFPD stated that they received information about a threat to shoot a residence on the 1500 block of Fillmore St. They subsequently sent officers from the WFPD Special Operations Section, Gang Task Force and Tactical Unit to the location.

Law enforcement spotted Major in a red Chevy Camaro at around 7 p.m., and arrested him for an outstanding warrant. Major reportedly had a .38 caliber revolver and 3.76 grams of methamphetamine at the time of the arrest.

Major was ultimately arrested for the following charges:

  • Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams
  • Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Resisting Arrest/Search/Transportation
  • Outstanding arrest warrant for Unlawful Restraint from Collin County

Major is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail. His bond has been set at $39,000.

