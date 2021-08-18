WFPD prevents drive-by shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has announced that they prevented a drive-by shooting on Tuesday.

David Major, 41, was arrested on multiple charges.

WFPD stated that they received information about a threat to shoot a residence on the 1500 block of Fillmore St. They subsequently sent officers from the WFPD Special Operations Section, Gang Task Force and Tactical Unit to the location.

Law enforcement spotted Major in a red Chevy Camaro at around 7 p.m., and arrested him for an outstanding warrant. Major reportedly had a .38 caliber revolver and 3.76 grams of methamphetamine at the time of the arrest.

Major was ultimately arrested for the following charges:

Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Resisting Arrest/Search/Transportation

Outstanding arrest warrant for Unlawful Restraint from Collin County

Major is currently being held in the Wichita County Jail. His bond has been set at $39,000.

