City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

103 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Wichita County

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.(WXIX Photo)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 103 new COVID-19 cases and one new death have been reported in Wichita County for Thursday.

60 people remain hospitalized according to the city of Wichita Falls’ COVID-19 webpage. There have been a total of nine COVID-19 related deaths this week.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is returning to reporting daily COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old in Wichita Falls and 15-year-old near Dallas have been arrested in relation to...
Two arrested for WFISD bomb threats
Joshua Lee Green
Suspect in Clay County deputy’s shooting arrested
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Clay County shooting suspect’s vehicle found in Wichita Falls
Deputy Breanton Chitwood
Clay County sheriff’s deputy grateful to be alive after shooting

Latest News

A third COVID-19 vaccine dose is available for people whose immunity is moderately to severely...
Third COVID-19 vaccine dose available for people with moderately, severely compromised immunity
The hospital warned that critical care capabilities are already being affected by the newest...
United Regional pleads for public to get vaccinated in ominous statement
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing...
Murthy: Drop in vaccine protection 'against mild to moderate disease'
'Redneck Riviera' among nation's virus hotspots