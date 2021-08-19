103 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Wichita County
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 103 new COVID-19 cases and one new death have been reported in Wichita County for Thursday.
60 people remain hospitalized according to the city of Wichita Falls’ COVID-19 webpage. There have been a total of nine COVID-19 related deaths this week.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is returning to reporting daily COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.
