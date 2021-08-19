City View ISD students head back to class for first day of school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The first day of school is in the books for students at City View ISD. One longtime teacher was eager to have students back in the classroom.

“I enjoy this. I enjoy helping the kids on the first day,” said Bryan Box, Science Teacher at City View High School.

”All of us are a little anxious you know to get started but what a start, the kids have come with great attitudes. The kids were excited,” said City View Superintendent Tony Bushong.

And it appears they were ready to get back to learning.

“This is the quietest my classroom has ever been since I worked here I think and that was today in some of my classes, especially having a bunch of new kids,” said Box.

Bushong said having more students this year will mean more opportunities for the district.

“With more kids, we receive more money from the state and with that funding we’re able to do more things,” explained Bushong.

