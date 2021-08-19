Demolition of Notre Dame Catholic School begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After closing its doors for good at the end of last semester, the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth has begun demolition work on parts of the Notre Dame Catholic High School in Wichita Falls.

Officials in the city of Wichita Falls planning and zoning department said they just requested those demolition permits last month. This is after years of deferred and costly renovations that forced the school to shut its doors.

But the school’s absence is impacting both those who went there and those who live nearby.

“The kids were always active over there and when they weren’t over there they always had children from the area here coming in and playing and now it’s being demolished where are they going to go, “said Sandy Dejnak lives near Notre Dame High School.

While it seems no demolition work has begun on the building itself. The athletic fields and bleachers have started to come down.

Nobody can say for sure what will replace the school but the city says it’s only zoned for residential use.

