A hot and humid end of the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures this afternoon will creep up into the low 90′s but thanks to the humidity it feels a whole lot worse. Real feel temps across Texoma will reach the triple digits. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon across our far western counties. Friday will also have a 20% rain chance. Tomorrow’s high will be near 96, the humidity will also stick around. After Friday our rain chances do go away, an area of high pressure looks to settle in over the area which means next week will have plenty of sunshine and heat.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.