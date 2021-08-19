City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

JOB OPENING: Marketing Producer

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ, LLC an American Spirit Media station and CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls TX is seeking a creative Marketing Producer to write, shoot and edit news promos and commercials. The ideal candidate is a passionate storyteller that can create engaging content for broadcast and KAUZ’s digital platforms.

Job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to: creating, writing, producing, and editing commercials, station promotion, public service announcements, and long-form productions, for broadcast and digital.

Qualifications/Requirements:

  • Ability to perform in an atmosphere of multiple projects, shifting priorities, and deadline pressures.
  • Experience in directing, commercial production and station promotions a plus.
  • Strong communication, organizational skills.
  • Assist with station sponsored events.
  • Create and maintain a consistent, effective visual brand for station, news content presentation, and marketing applications.
  • Record and edit video and shoot photos.
  • knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro, and related 2D or 3D graphics and editing software and plugins.
  • Knowledge of VIZRT graphic software, or ability to learn.
  • Proficient videography and lighting skills.

Pre-employment drug screening and check of Motor Vehicle Record required.  As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Interested candidates, please send your resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old in Wichita Falls and 15-year-old near Dallas have been arrested in relation to...
Two arrested for WFISD bomb threats
Joshua Lee Green
Suspect in Clay County deputy’s shooting arrested
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
Two WF businesses using attractive hiring methods to get new employees
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
UPDATE: Clay County shooting suspect’s vehicle found in Wichita Falls
Deputy Breanton Chitwood
Clay County sheriff’s deputy grateful to be alive after shooting

Latest News

United Regional Health
Chantale Belefanti
Chantale Belefanti
Julia Melim
Julia Melim
Job openings in Marshall, TX
JOB OPENING: News Content Specialist