JOB OPENING: Marketing Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ, LLC an American Spirit Media station and CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls TX is seeking a creative Marketing Producer to write, shoot and edit news promos and commercials. The ideal candidate is a passionate storyteller that can create engaging content for broadcast and KAUZ’s digital platforms.
Job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to: creating, writing, producing, and editing commercials, station promotion, public service announcements, and long-form productions, for broadcast and digital.
Qualifications/Requirements:
- Ability to perform in an atmosphere of multiple projects, shifting priorities, and deadline pressures.
- Experience in directing, commercial production and station promotions a plus.
- Strong communication, organizational skills.
- Assist with station sponsored events.
- Create and maintain a consistent, effective visual brand for station, news content presentation, and marketing applications.
- Record and edit video and shoot photos.
- knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro, and related 2D or 3D graphics and editing software and plugins.
- Knowledge of VIZRT graphic software, or ability to learn.
- Proficient videography and lighting skills.
Pre-employment drug screening and check of Motor Vehicle Record required. As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.
Interested candidates, please send your resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com
