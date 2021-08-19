JOB OPENING: Marketing Producer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ, LLC an American Spirit Media station and CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls TX is seeking a creative Marketing Producer to write, shoot and edit news promos and commercials. The ideal candidate is a passionate storyteller that can create engaging content for broadcast and KAUZ’s digital platforms.

Job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to: creating, writing, producing, and editing commercials, station promotion, public service announcements, and long-form productions, for broadcast and digital.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Ability to perform in an atmosphere of multiple projects, shifting priorities, and deadline pressures.

Experience in directing, commercial production and station promotions a plus.

Strong communication, organizational skills.

Assist with station sponsored events.

Create and maintain a consistent, effective visual brand for station, news content presentation, and marketing applications.

Record and edit video and shoot photos.

knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite, including Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, Premiere Pro, and related 2D or 3D graphics and editing software and plugins.

Knowledge of VIZRT graphic software, or ability to learn.

Proficient videography and lighting skills.

Pre-employment drug screening and check of Motor Vehicle Record required. As a condition of employment, American Spirit Media will require that newly hired, employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Interested candidates, please send your resume to ASMCareers@kauz.com

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.