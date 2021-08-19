City Guide
Region 9 Principal, Assistant Principal of the Year named

Cody Blair and Kyle Davenport
Cody Blair and Kyle Davenport(WFISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two administrators from WFISD have been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as the Region 9 Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year.

Cody Blair, principal of Rider High School in Wichita Falls ISD, has been selected to represent the TASSP as Region 9 Outstanding Principal of the Year.

Kyle Davenport, assistant principal of Barwise Middle School in Wichita Falls ISD, has been selected to represent TASSP as Region 9 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year.

School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions based on performance and leadership.

As a Region 9 winners, Blair and Davenport are both eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year.

Wichita Falls ISD officials said Blair, a nine-year principal, has headed the leadership team at Rider High School since 2018. He attended Abilene Christian University and earned a Bachelor degree. He attended the University of Texas at Tyler and was awarded a Master of Education in Educational Administration, and then earned his Doctorate of Education from the University of North Texas. He was previously a TASSP Region 9 Assistant Principal of the Year and TASSP Region 9 Middle School Principal of the Year.

Davenport, a 5-year assistant principal, has been a member of the Barwise Middle School leadership team since 2017. He attended Midwestern State University where he earned a Bachelor degree and Master of Education in Leadership.

