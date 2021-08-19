Third COVID-19 vaccine dose available for people with moderately, severely compromised immunity

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A third COVID-19 vaccine dose is available for people whose immunity is moderately to severely compromised.

This comes after the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved and recommended the third dose on Aug. 13.

Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District officials said they will begin administering third doses to eligible individuals during their regular COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The clinics take place every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the health district.

To receive a third shot, the health district is requiring proof of the individual’s first two doses. The additional dose should be given at least 28 days after completion of the primary vaccine series, and it is highly recommended that the same COVID-19 vaccine be used for the third dose, if possible.

You can make an appointment by clicking here.

Applicants must be 12 or older for the Pfizer vaccine and 18 or older for the Moderna vaccine. The new Emergency Use Authorization is specifically for these two vaccines and does not currently extend to recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

