Vernon College sees decrease in enrollment

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon college is ready for their students to come back to class, however the classrooms will not be as full as they normally are.

Colleges around the nation have experienced a decline in enrollment and Vernon College is the same. They held on-site registration at the Wichita Falls campus on Wednesday and will do so again on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

They hope enrollment numbers will increase tremendously during this event because as of right now, they are looking at a seven to nine percent decrease in students.

“We have slowly gone from a 2,900 student institution to hopefully this semester over 2,500 students,” said Dr. Dusty Johnston, president of Vernon College. “I would feel great when I hear the number came out over 2,500.”

As of right now, the decline in students has not affected the financial side of things for Vernon College, but Dr. Johnston said if it continues he does fear it can result in budget cuts. They will do everything they can to prevent that from happening.

