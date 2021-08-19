City Guide
WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout August

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout...
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout August.

Here is the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry schedule for July, August and September.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Aug. 24, food bank officials will be at Mill St. Housing Center from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • Aug. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • Aug. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

