WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout August

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout August.

Here is the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry schedule for July, August and September. (WFAFB)

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Aug. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

Aug. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

