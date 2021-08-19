WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout August
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout August.
The mobile pantry will be heading over to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
On Aug. 24, food bank officials will be at Mill St. Housing Center from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for July can be found below:
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
- Aug. 20 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mill St. Housing Center
- Aug. 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ben Donnell Housing Center
- Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
